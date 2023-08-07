Backpack giveaway helping WNY students start the school year on the right foot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-school season is in full swing — but the price of school supplies is not looking too pretty.

West Side Community Services is hoping to alleviate some of this financial burden by hosting their annual backpack giveaway.

"Having a backpack full of supplies really sets the tone for the rest of the year," Crystal Selk, West Side Community Services executive director, said. "That the kids are ready, they're engaged and they're willing to participate."

The community center is getting help from a variety of organizations, including The Teacher's Desk — a store distributing school supplies to Western New York students and creating a space for teachers to shop for free.

The giveaway will feature 350 backpacks filled with pencils, markers, glue, hygiene products and other items.

"When we started The Teacher's Desk, the need [for school supplies] was great," John Mika, director, said. "It's even greater today."

Mika, a substitute teacher, said he saw the difference between resources available for schools in the suburbs, versus schools in the city.

"I'd be at schools in Williamsville, where I'd be a sub, and there would be pencils all over the floor at the end of the day. I could go to the city school and there would be three pencils for the entire class."

West Side Community Services has been having this giveaway event for decades and is hoping to help students of Buffalo.

"We will normally have a line wrapped around our building of families waiting to get their backpacks," Selk said.

Worried about how you're going to get your school supplies? Selk said not to worry.

"We've got you. We're going to help, and we're going to make sure the beginning of the school year is a great success for you."

The giveaway will be this Thursday from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at 161 Vermont St. in Buffalo.