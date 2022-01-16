Backing the Bills in Patriots country

ACTON, Mass. (WKBW) — Beef on Weck, brewed beer and crispy wings and blue cheese are being served to Bills fans in New England at True West Brewing.

The restaurant and taproom, located in Acton, Massachusetts, is a Bills-backers bar right in Patriots country.

“It’s the definition of enemy territory, it’s been a hard place to grow up,” says owner Peter Henry.

Henry says this Bills-backers bar is a place where fans gather as a home away from home.

He says playing the Patriots is a true showdown, but the TVs all show the Bills.

Even in enemy territory, ‘Bills Mafia’ is strong.