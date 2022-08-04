Back to school supply drives look to help Amherst and Buffalo families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two back to school supply drives are taking place this month to help families through the school year. According to DataWeave, about one dozen school supply items showed a price increase of nearly 15% on average, compared to this time last year.

Agents for Advocacy Back to School Drive:

(August 28, 1 p.m. at 538 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14204)

You can send money via CashApp to $SocialChange8g or Venmo agentsforadvocacy for the organization to buy supplies. If you would like to donate supplies email agentsforadvocacy@gmail.com. The organization is accepting these supplies inside a backpack:



Pens/pencils

Notebook

Calculator

All supplies must be donated by August 20.

Agents for Advocacy is a new local organization created by Mark Talley, whose mother Geraldine was killed in the Tops mass shooting. Talley is looking to give back to the community he was raised in.

Clothing and school supply drive hosted by the Town of Amherst & Assemblymember Karen McMahon:

Donations can be dropped off at the office of Assemblymember McMahon at 5500 Main Street, Suite 224, Williamsville, NY 14221, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternatively, donations can be brought to the Northwest Amherst Community Center at 220 Northpointe Pkwy., Amherst, NY 14228 on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.