Back to school bonanza at Buffalo barbershop

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The push to help parents make ends meet as their kids get ready to head back to school continues here in the Queen City.

Tray's Fade Lounge Barbershop on Main Street hosted it's third annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday.

Parents, bringing their kids in, picking up free book bags, free school supplies, free haircuts and even a meal and some cotton candy.

This couldn't come at a better time with classes set to resume in just a couple weeks.

Many of the supplies handed out come from generous donations from various community members and organizations.