Back to School 2025: First day of classes for districts in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-school season is officially here! Here's when students head back to class throughout Western New York.
Allegany County
- Alfred-Almond School District: September 4
- Andover School District: September 2
- Belfast School District: September 2
- Bolivar-Richburg School District: September 4
- Canaseraga School District: September 4
- Cuba-Rushford School District: September 4
- Fillmore School District: September 2
- Friendship School District: September 2
- Genesee Valley School District: September 2
- Scio School District: September 2
- Wellsville School District: September 3
- Whitesville School District: September 2
Cattaraugus County
- Allegany-Limestone School District: September 2
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District: September 2 (Grades K-12) and September 3 (Grade Pre-K)
- Ellicottville School District: September 4
- Franklinville School District: September 4
- Gowanda School District: September 2
- Hinsdale School District: September 3
- Olean School District: September 3
- Pine Valley School District: September 2
- Portville School District: September 3
- Randolph Academy Union Free School District: September 2
- Randolph School District: September 2
- Salamanca School District: September 2
- West Valley School District: September 4
Chautauqua County
- Bemus Point Central School District: September 4
- Brocton Central School District: September 2
- Cassadaga Valley Central School District: September 2
- Chautauqua Lake Central School District: September 4
- Clymer Central School District: September 3
- Dunkirk City School District: September 2
- Falconer Central School District: September 2
- Forestville Central School District: September 2
- Fredonia Central School District: September 2
- Frewsburg Central School District: September 2
- Jamestown City School District: September 3
- Panama Central School District: September 3
- Pine Valley Central School District: September 2
- Ripley Central School District: September 2
- Sherman Central School District: September 3
- Silver Creek Central School District: September 3
- Southwestern Central School District: September 2
- Westfield Central School District: September 2
Erie County
- Akron School District: September 2
- Alden School District: September 2
- Amherst School District: September 2
- Buffalo City School District: September 4
- Cheektowaga School District: September 2
- Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District: September 2
- Cheektowaga-Sloan School District: September 4
- Clarence School District: September 2
- Cleveland Hill School District: September 2
- Depew School District: September 3
- East Aurora School District: September 4
- Eden School District: September 4
- Evans-Brant School District/Lake Shore Central School District: September 2
- Frontier School District: September 2
- Grand Island School District: September 4
- Hamburg School District: September 3
- Holland School District: September 4
- Iroquois School District: September 3
- Kenmore-Tonawanda School District: September 2
- Lackawanna City School District: September 2
- Lancaster School District: September 2
- North Collins School District: September 2
- Orchard Park School District: September 3
- Randolph Academy: September 2
- Springville-Griffith Inst. School District: September 2
- Sweet Home School District: September 2
- Tonawanda City School District: September 2
- West Seneca School District: September 2
- Williamsville School District: September 2
Genesee County
- Alexander Central School District: September 3
- Batavia City School District: September 3 (Grade 9) and September 4 (All Grades)
- Byron-Bergen Central School District: September 3
- Elba Central School District: September 3
- Genesee Valley BOCES: September 3
- Le Roy Central School District: September 3
- New York State School for the Blind: September 4
- Oakfield-Alabama Central School District: September 3 (All Grades) and September 4 (UPK)
- Pavillion Central School District: September 3
- Pembroke Central School District: September 3
Niagara County
- Barker Central School District: September 2
- Lewiston-Porter School District: September 2
- Lockport School District: September 3
- Newfane School District: September 2
- Niagara Falls School District: September 3
- Niagara-Wheatfield School District: September 2
- North Tonawanda School District: September 3
- Royalton-Hartland School District: September 3
- Starpoint School District: September 2
- Wilson School District: September 3
Orleans County
- Albion School District: September 3
- Holley School District: September 3
- Kendall School District: September 3
- Lyndonville School District: September 2
- Medina School District: September 4
Wyoming County
- Attica Central School District: September 3
- Letchworth Central School District: September 3
- Perry Central School District: September 3
- Warsaw Central School District: September 2
- Wyoming Central School District: September 3
