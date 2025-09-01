Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back to School 2025: First day of classes for districts in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-school season is officially here! Here's when students head back to class throughout Western New York.

Allegany County

  • Alfred-Almond School District: September 4
  • Andover School District: September 2
  • Belfast School District: September 2
  • Bolivar-Richburg School District: September 4
  • Canaseraga School District: September 4
  • Cuba-Rushford School District: September 4
  • Fillmore School District: September 2
  • Friendship School District: September 2
  • Genesee Valley School District: September 2
  • Scio School District: September 2
  • Wellsville School District: September 3
  • Whitesville School District: September 2

Cattaraugus County

  • Allegany-Limestone School District: September 2
  • Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District: September 2 (Grades K-12) and September 3 (Grade Pre-K)
  • Ellicottville School District: September 4
  • Franklinville School District: September 4
  • Gowanda School District: September 2
  • Hinsdale School District: September 3
  • Olean School District: September 3
  • Pine Valley School District: September 2
  • Portville School District: September 3
  • Randolph Academy Union Free School District: September 2
  • Randolph School District: September 2
  • Salamanca School District: September 2
  • West Valley School District: September 4

Chautauqua County

  • Bemus Point Central School District: September 4
  • Brocton Central School District: September 2
  • Cassadaga Valley Central School District: September 2
  • Chautauqua Lake Central School District: September 4
  • Clymer Central School District: September 3
  • Dunkirk City School District: September 2
  • Falconer Central School District: September 2
  • Forestville Central School District: September 2
  • Fredonia Central School District: September 2
  • Frewsburg Central School District: September 2
  • Jamestown City School District: September 3
  • Panama Central School District: September 3
  • Pine Valley Central School District: September 2
  • Ripley Central School District: September 2
  • Sherman Central School District: September 3
  • Silver Creek Central School District: September 3
  • Southwestern Central School District: September 2
  • Westfield Central School District: September 2

Erie County

  • Akron School District: September 2
  • Alden School District: September 2
  • Amherst School District: September 2
  • Buffalo City School District: September 4
  • Cheektowaga School District: September 2
  • Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District: September 2
  • Cheektowaga-Sloan School District: September 4
  • Clarence School District: September 2
  • Cleveland Hill School District: September 2
  • Depew School District: September 3
  • East Aurora School District: September 4
  • Eden School District: September 4
  • Evans-Brant School District/Lake Shore Central School District: September 2
  • Frontier School District: September 2
  • Grand Island School District: September 4
  • Hamburg School District: September 3
  • Holland School District: September 4
  • Iroquois School District: September 3
  • Kenmore-Tonawanda School District: September 2
  • Lackawanna City School District: September 2
  • Lancaster School District: September 2
  • North Collins School District: September 2
  • Orchard Park School District: September 3
  • Randolph Academy: September 2
  • Springville-Griffith Inst. School District: September 2
  • Sweet Home School District: September 2
  • Tonawanda City School District: September 2
  • West Seneca School District: September 2
  • Williamsville School District: September 2

Genesee County

  • Alexander Central School District: September 3
  • Batavia City School District: September 3 (Grade 9) and September 4 (All Grades)
  • Byron-Bergen Central School District: September 3
  • Elba Central School District: September 3
  • Genesee Valley BOCES: September 3
  • Le Roy Central School District: September 3
  • New York State School for the Blind: September 4
  • Oakfield-Alabama Central School District: September 3 (All Grades) and September 4 (UPK)
  • Pavillion Central School District: September 3
  • Pembroke Central School District: September 3

Niagara County

  • Barker Central School District: September 2
  • Lewiston-Porter School District: September 2
  • Lockport School District: September 3
  • Newfane School District: September 2
  • Niagara Falls School District: September 3
  • Niagara-Wheatfield School District: September 2
  • North Tonawanda School District: September 3
  • Royalton-Hartland School District: September 3
  • Starpoint School District: September 2
  • Wilson School District: September 3

Orleans County

  • Albion School District: September 3
  • Holley School District: September 3
  • Kendall School District: September 3
  • Lyndonville School District: September 2
  • Medina School District: September 4

Wyoming County

  • Attica Central School District: September 3
  • Letchworth Central School District: September 3
  • Perry Central School District: September 3
  • Warsaw Central School District: September 2
  • Wyoming Central School District: September 3

If you need last-minute supplies or a fun way to wrap up the summer, here are some of the events happening throughout Western New York:

Your 2025 back-to-school giveaway guide

