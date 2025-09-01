Back to School 2025: First day of classes for districts in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-school season is officially here! Here's when students head back to class throughout Western New York.

Allegany County



Alfred-Almond School District: September 4

Andover School District: September 2

Belfast School District: September 2

Bolivar-Richburg School District: September 4

Canaseraga School District: September 4

Cuba-Rushford School District: September 4

Fillmore School District: September 2

Friendship School District: September 2

Genesee Valley School District: September 2

Scio School District: September 2

Wellsville School District: September 3

Whitesville School District: September 2

Cattaraugus County



Allegany-Limestone School District: September 2

Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District: September 2 (Grades K-12) and September 3 (Grade Pre-K)

Ellicottville School District: September 4

Franklinville School District: September 4

Gowanda School District: September 2

Hinsdale School District: September 3

Olean School District: September 3

Pine Valley School District: September 2

Portville School District: September 3

Randolph Academy Union Free School District: September 2

Randolph School District: September 2

Salamanca School District: September 2

West Valley School District: September 4

Chautauqua County



Bemus Point Central School District: September 4

Brocton Central School District: September 2

Cassadaga Valley Central School District: September 2

Chautauqua Lake Central School District: September 4

Clymer Central School District: September 3

Dunkirk City School District: September 2

Falconer Central School District: September 2

Forestville Central School District: September 2

Fredonia Central School District: September 2

Frewsburg Central School District: September 2

Jamestown City School District: September 3

Panama Central School District: September 3

Pine Valley Central School District: September 2

Ripley Central School District: September 2

Sherman Central School District: September 3

Silver Creek Central School District: September 3

Southwestern Central School District: September 2

Westfield Central School District: September 2

Erie County



Akron School District: September 2

Alden School District: September 2

Amherst School District: September 2

Buffalo City School District: September 4

Cheektowaga School District: September 2

Cheektowaga-Maryvale School District: September 2

Cheektowaga-Sloan School District: September 4

Clarence School District: September 2

Cleveland Hill School District: September 2

Depew School District: September 3

East Aurora School District: September 4

Eden School District: September 4

Evans-Brant School District/Lake Shore Central School District: September 2

Frontier School District: September 2

Grand Island School District: September 4

Hamburg School District: September 3

Holland School District: September 4

Iroquois School District: September 3

Kenmore-Tonawanda School District: September 2

Lackawanna City School District: September 2

Lancaster School District: September 2

North Collins School District: September 2

Orchard Park School District: September 3

Randolph Academy: September 2

Springville-Griffith Inst. School District: September 2

Sweet Home School District: September 2

Tonawanda City School District: September 2

West Seneca School District: September 2

Williamsville School District: September 2

Genesee County



Alexander Central School District: September 3

Batavia City School District: September 3 (Grade 9) and September 4 (All Grades)

Byron-Bergen Central School District: September 3

Elba Central School District: September 3

Genesee Valley BOCES: September 3

Le Roy Central School District: September 3

New York State School for the Blind: September 4

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District: September 3 (All Grades) and September 4 (UPK)

Pavillion Central School District: September 3

Pembroke Central School District: September 3

Niagara County



Barker Central School District: September 2

Lewiston-Porter School District: September 2

Lockport School District: September 3

Newfane School District: September 2

Niagara Falls School District: September 3

Niagara-Wheatfield School District: September 2

North Tonawanda School District: September 3

Royalton-Hartland School District: September 3

Starpoint School District: September 2

Wilson School District: September 3

Orleans County



Albion School District: September 3

Holley School District: September 3

Kendall School District: September 3

Lyndonville School District: September 2

Medina School District: September 4

Wyoming County



Attica Central School District: September 3

Letchworth Central School District: September 3

Perry Central School District: September 3

Warsaw Central School District: September 2

Wyoming Central School District: September 3

If you need last-minute supplies or a fun way to wrap up the summer, here are some of the events happening throughout Western New York: