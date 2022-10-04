Baby wallaby makes an appearance at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that earlier this year its two Dama Dama wallabies, Jannali and Howard, welcomed a baby also known as a joey.

"Wallaby young are born very tiny, about the size of a jellybean. They immediately crawl into their mother pouch where they continue to develop after birth—usually for a couple of months," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

About a month ago, the baby started to peek its head out! The zoo said the baby can be seen inside its Ecostation and there will be updates and naming announcements in the coming weeks.