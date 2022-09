BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show" is heading to Shea's just in time for the holidays.

The show will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23, 2022 at Shea's Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

More information on the show and ticket upgrades can be found here.