BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our 7 News family is growing again!

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and wife Andrea welcomed Ellia Nicolia Bove into the world Tuesday morning at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Ellia weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Both mom and Ellia are doing great.

This is the first child for the Boves, who live on Grand Island. Matt has been with 7 News since 2013. His wife, Dr. Andrea Bove, is a counselor for a school district in Niagara County.

Congratulations Matt and Andrea!