Babies take part in the Buffalo Marathon's 'Diaper Dash'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some adorable athletes crawled across the finish line in this year's "Diaper Dash" as part of Buffalo Marathon Weekend.

Around 100 babies, under the age of two, taking part in this year's fan favorite event outside the Convention Center on Saturday

The young racers chose to walk, run or crawl on the special 26-foot long carpet designed to keep their arms and legs safe.

7 News spoke with some of the happy parents who shared how proud they are of their child.

"She was born with hip dysplasia last April," Caroline Chichelli said. "So when I saw this April [that] she could really move and keep up with kids her age, it was a dream for us to see her do things that other kids her age did."

"She did fantastic," Trevor Chichelli said. "She's got two older brothers at home so she knows that she's got to keep up. She saw her favorite person, Mom, at the finish line and made a relative beeline straight to her."

The little racers walked away with a special medal for participating and a custom race bib.