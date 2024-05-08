Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Babies 'R' Us experience coming to two Buffalo-area Kohl's

Screenshot 2024-05-08 142144.png
Kohls.com
Babies "R" Us is coming to two local Kohl's locations.
Screenshot 2024-05-08 142144.png
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 08, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Babies "R" Us name is coming back to the Buffalo market.

Kohl's has announced it is bringing the Babies "R" Us experience to two of its Western New York locations later this year:

  • Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst
  • Quaker Crossing on Amelia Drive in Orchard Park

The Amherst and Orchard Park stores are among the first 200 Kohl's that will feature a selection of baby clothing, furniture, accessories and more, and offer popular brands including Jumping Beans, Carters and Nike.
Opening dates will be announced at a later time.

You'll find a full list of locations here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!