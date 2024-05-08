Babies 'R' Us experience coming to two Buffalo-area Kohl's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Babies "R" Us name is coming back to the Buffalo market.

Kohl's has announced it is bringing the Babies "R" Us experience to two of its Western New York locations later this year:



Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

Quaker Crossing on Amelia Drive in Orchard Park

The Amherst and Orchard Park stores are among the first 200 Kohl's that will feature a selection of baby clothing, furniture, accessories and more, and offer popular brands including Jumping Beans, Carters and Nike.

Opening dates will be announced at a later time.

You'll find a full list of locations here.