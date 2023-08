BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a special event for new and soon to be parents in the northtowns.

The annual Babies and Bumps taking place Sunday at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara on Millersport Highway in Amherst.

People who stopped by received access to so many resources and connections, all designed to help answer questions or clear up confusion they might have about parenting.

The event included 17 educational sessions, giving people the opportunity to be connected as well as informed.