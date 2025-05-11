‘Awesome experience’: WNY couple featured on TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni just lived out the dream of many. Saying yes to her wedding dress on TLC’s famous show ‘Say Yes to the Dress.’

Natalie first went to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City back in 2022, before her and her now-husband Steve’s 2023 wedding.

Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni

Natalie is in a wheelchair after she suffered a severe back injury in a work accident back in 2004. She now runs the nonprofit Motion Project NY in Cheektowaga,a rehab center for people who have also suffered neurological injuries.

Natalie got a chance to share her story with the world, as well as her special wedding day, on TLC.

“It was a really awesome experience,” Natalie said. “I just truly felt like a beautiful bride. After my injury, I really felt like I was never going to find love. I was worried I would never walk down an aisle and never feel like a bride. All of that faded away, I felt like anybody else getting married, I got to go down the aisle.”

“It still chokes me up, because she looked like royalty, very Kate Middleton-esque,” Steve said.

Natalie and Steve watched the premiere of their episode surrounded by friends and family at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Depew.