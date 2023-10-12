Award-winning journalist Michael Wooten joins the 7 News team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist Michael Wooten is joining the 7 News team.

Wooten will join the WKBW newsroom as a senior reporter and as moderator of a re-imagined 7 News at 5:30. In this role, he will provide in-depth and investigative reporting while also moderating an interactive, multi-platform discussion weekdays that engages Western New York change-makers and community influencers around issues of importance to the people of Western New York.

“Michael is an experienced local journalist who understands the importance of giving voice to the voiceless, holding authority accountable and celebrating the incredible diversity in our Western New York communities,” said WKBW Vice President and General Manager Marc Jaromin.

Wooten joins the 7 News team after 14 years at WGRZ, where he was honored with multiple Associated Press Awards, and an Emmy Award for an investigative report on hydro-fracking in New York State. In 2015, Michael received a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best investigative reporting for his series on “Cell Phone Spying” at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Adding someone of Michael’s professional acumen and Western New York expertise immediately augments the incredible news team here at WKBW,” said Senior Director of News Aaron Mason. “Michael is authentic, transparent and trusted in Western New York. His hiring is just another strong illustration of WKBW’s reinvigorated commitment to our communities and the future of local news.”

Wooten is a graduate of Marshall University. He has also completed programs at Oxford University in Great Britain and Universidad Antonio de Nebrija in Madrid, Spain.