BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Avril Lavigne is set to bring the "Greatest Hits" tour to Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 20.

The singer-songwriter known for her hits such as "Sk8er Boi," "Complicated," and "Girlfriend," will be joined by special guests Simple Plan and girlfriends.

There are presales set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here and here.