Avi Israel resigns from New York State Opiate Settlement Advisory Board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President of the “Save the Michaels of the World,” is stepping down from the New York State Opiate Settlement Advisory Board after three years.

“I was very honored to be appointed by Attorney General Letitia James. I think that she’s very few of the politicians who promised and kept her word and helped us achieve some goals.”

But Israel says he’s also frustrated with Governor Kathy Hochul.

He says she has not stayed true to her words when it comes to funding.

“I blame OASAS and the governor and the whole administration for not providing access,” he expresses. “It's time for action and for me to sit there for two and a half years and hear nothing but the same lies and the same uncaring answers is just I can not put up with it anymore.”

7 News reached out to the governor's office for a response but has not yet heard back.

Israel says drug overdoses in Erie County have recently gone up to 400%.

“As far as Niagara County is rated number two in overdose deaths per capita in New York State and Chautauqua County is number three,” he says.

Many Western New Yorkers who struggle with addiction and homelessness rely on the Save the Michaels organization for help.

“I was homeless in the streets and had no place to go,” says Manuel Gutierrez, a staff member at Save the Michaels.

In an interview of Aug. 2023 with the Community Outreach Director of Save the Michaels Kim Humbert explains the challenges the facility faces with sheltering those that need help.

“I called about five shelters because we had an influx of people today and every shelter was full,” Humbert says. “There was one shelter that had one opening and there was another one that was possibly going to have an opening.”

Israel says he has used his own resources to provide for those in need.

“We have placed over 1400 people on treatment. We transported over 6,000 people whether it was a treatment, medical or nonmedical,” he says. “What if Save the Michaels was not here? The number of overdoses, which is four hundred now, would be much higher.”

Even though Israel has made the decision to step down, he says he hopes whoever the attorney general appoints to replace him has a ‘lived experience.’

“And that can focus on the black and brown community because the overdose rate in those communities is way crazy. It's up to 60%,” he says.

In the meantime, he will continue to focus on running his organization to fight the opioid epidemic in Western New York.

“I'm going to make a difference and I'm going to try to make a difference here,” Israel says.

If you know someone who may be facing a drug addiction, help is always available by calling the National Addiction Hotline at 988.

