Average price of gas rises locally while the national average drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the last week, the average price of a gallon of gas locally and across the state increased while the national average decreased.
According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.76 which is down three cents from last week and the New York State average is $3.82 which is up 14 cents since last week.
You can find averages from across the state below:
- Batavia - $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)
- Buffalo - $3.76 (up 9 cents from last week)
- Elmira - $3.76 (up 24 cents from last week)
- Ithaca - $3.80 (up 9 cents from last week)
- Rochester - $3.79 (up 9 cents from last week)
- Rome - $3.85 (up 10 cents from last week)
- Syracuse - $3.73 (up 14 cents from last week)
- Watertown - $3.83 (up 13 cents from last week)