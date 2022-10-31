Watch Now
Average price of gas rises locally while the national average drops

WKBW
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 31, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the last week, the average price of a gallon of gas locally and across the state increased while the national average decreased.

According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.76 which is down three cents from last week and the New York State average is $3.82 which is up 14 cents since last week.

You can find averages from across the state below:

  • Batavia - $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.76 (up 9 cents from last week)
  • Elmira - $3.76 (up 24 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.80 (up 9 cents from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.79 (up 9 cents from last week)
  • Rome - $3.85 (up 10 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.73 (up 14 cents from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.83 (up 13 cents from last week)
