Average price of gas rises locally while the national average drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the last week, the average price of a gallon of gas locally and across the state increased while the national average decreased.

According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.76 which is down three cents from last week and the New York State average is $3.82 which is up 14 cents since last week.

You can find averages from across the state below: