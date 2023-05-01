Average price of gas rises locally and across the state while the national average drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) the average price of a gallon of gas is on the rise locally and across the state while the national average has dropped.

AAA WCNY says the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.61 which is down six cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.71 which is up two cents since last Monday.

Below you can find averages from across the state:



Batavia - $3.65 (up 3 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.71 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.71 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.74 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.72 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.72 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.79 (up 10 cents from last Monday)