Average price of gas rises locally and across the state while the national average drops

Posted at 12:56 PM, May 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) the average price of a gallon of gas is on the rise locally and across the state while the national average has dropped.

AAA WCNY says the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.61 which is down six cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.71 which is up two cents since last Monday.

Below you can find averages from across the state:

  • Batavia - $3.65 (up 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Buffalo - $3.71 (up 5 cents from last Monday)
  • Elmira - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last Monday)
  • Ithaca - $3.71 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
  • Rochester - $3.74 (up 4 cents from last Monday)
  • Rome - $3.72 (up 4 cents from last Monday)
  • Syracuse - $3.72 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
  • Watertown - $3.79 (up 10 cents from last Monday)
"A lower oil price is causing pump prices to fall nationally while drivers in New York are paying more at the pump. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly, which was a surprise. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, typically pushes pump prices up."
