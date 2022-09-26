Watch Now
Average gas prices up 5 cents nationwide, down 10 cents statewide

Gas prices in Western New York are at $4.17 a gallon to close out August which is well above the national average of $3.84 a gallon.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Sep 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA reports that the average price of gas per gallon nationwide has jumped up five cents from just one week ago. The average stood at $3.68 last Monday and has now increased to $3.73.

Meanwhile, the statewide average price per gallon has dropped 10 cents - from $3.78 last Monday to $3.68. Buffalo has the third cheapest average price per gallon in the Western and Central New York regions at $3.79 per gallon. Only Elmira ($3.60) and Syracuse ($3.74) have cheaper gas.

Oil prices have remained low overall, and a cheaper winter blend of fuel is currently being sold. Nationwide gas prices are ib the rise due to an inconsistency in oil prices and a tight supply.

As Florida braces for a hurricane, gas is in high demand which has also contributed to the nationwide average spike.

