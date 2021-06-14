Watch
Average gas price in Buffalo and across the country continues to rise

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 14:14:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices across Western New York, and the country, continue to rise, mainly due to the increasing price of crude.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the average price in Buffalo is $3.04 per gallon, up three cents since last week. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.08, also up three cents. The average cost in New York State is $3.11, up two cents from last week.

AAA reports that crude prices crossed the $70/bbl threshold last week, a point that has not been seen since mid-October 2018.

It was previously predicted that gas prices decrease drop by Father’s Day, but if domestic crude prices remain high, American drivers will likely continue to costs fluctuate through the end June.

Averages for the week from AAA:
· Batavia - $3.08 (up six cents since last Monday)
· Buffalo - $3.04 (up three cents since last Monday)
· Ithaca - $3.05 (up two cents change since last Monday)
· Rochester - $3.07 (up four cents since last Monday)
· Rome - $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)
· Syracuse - $3.06 (up two cents since last Monday)
· Watertown - $3.15 (up one cent since last Monday)

