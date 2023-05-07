Autism Resource Fair in Orchard Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Having a whole lot of fun is the name of the game at the Bills Fieldhouse in Orchard Park Sunday.

The Buffalo Autism Project hosted a special Resource Fair for families with kids on the autism spectrum.

Some 20 local organizations were on hand, sharing information about things like sports and educational programs for the kids, and things like respite care for their parents or primary caregivers.

There were lots of activities for the kids as well.

Things like a trackless train, bounce houses, a balloon guy and face painting.