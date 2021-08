LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in the Southtowns say one person is hurt after an ATV went over a cliff Thursday evening.

The Hamburg Water Rescue Unit posted to its Facebook page, saying the incident happened near the second windmill in Lackawanna around 8:00 p.m.

They estimate the ATV driver fell about 90 feet to the Lake Erie shoreline.

They say that person was transported to a local hospital via Mercy Flight but their condition is not yet known.