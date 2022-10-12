Authorities investigating deadly fire in Cambria

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Niagara County.

Sheriff deputies say they received several 911 calls reporting the fire on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria just before 10 o'clock Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told first responders that there was likely one person trapped inside.

Authorities say the heavy fire and smoke conditions made it impossible for firefighters to go inside.

Once the fire was out, firefighters located the body of the 69 year old man who lived in the house.

Police are not releasing his name.