Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities in Albion find man dead after responding to reports of person trapped inside burning home

fire
FILE
fire
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 14:13:30-04

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Albion are looking into what started a deadly house fire.

Police say officers and firefighters responded to 30 North Street late Saturday night for a reported house fire with one person trapped inside.

After arriving, police say they saw neighbors trying to get into the trailer. Authorities on the scene then also tried to gain entry into the home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire just after midnight. The only resident of the home, 68-year-old William Christy, was pronounced dead.

State officials are now investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!