Authorities asking for help to find man missing from Cheektowaga

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 62-year-old Paris Cotton, who they said went missing from Cheektowaga on Sunday.

Cotton is a 5-foot-tall Black man, who weighs 109 pounds.

According to the Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at 28 Eggert Road in Cheektowaga. They believe he left that location on foot.

Cotton was last seen wearing a tan jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and a brown beanie.

We're told Cotton is also believed to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease, dementia or related cognitive disorders.

If you see Cotton or know where he may be, you're asked to call 911 or the Cheektowaga Police Department at (716) 686-3501