NYSP: Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Buffalo girl

New York State Police have issued a missing child alert for 14 year-old Javiea Posey.

The teenager was last seen near the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga.

According to police, Posey is believed to be in danger.

Police say she was last seen leaving with an unknown individual driving a black 2021 Dodge Charger.

The car had a Massachusetts-registered plate: 5MGX79.

Anyone with information are urged to contact the Buffalo City Police Department or the New York State DCJS Missing Person Clearinghouse.

More information can be found below.