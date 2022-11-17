Aurorans Climate Environmental Sense aims to reduce single-use plastics by partnering with businesses

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aurorans Climate Environmental Sense (ACES) organization came up with the initiative to reduce single-use plastics by partnering with local businesses in East Aurora.

Local businesses like the East Aurora Co-op Market are standing with this initiative by allowing people to bring their own reusable containers when going to pick out their food.

“It’s very important for customers to know that they don’t have to use single-use plastic when they come to the store,” says Lucas Koziol, Marketing Manager at East Aurora Co-op Market. “It’s part of our larger initiative across the world to make sure that we’re not sending unnecessary waste to the landfill.”

ACES tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that more than a dozen businesses in East Aurora have hopped on board with this mission.

“We don’t have Planet B,” says Ellen Moomaw, Board Member of ACES. “We need to solve the problem here on our planet now, and it’s very late, but we’re doing what we can by trying to educate more people as we do it.”

The hope is to expand beyond East Aurora since some say plastics are a global problem.

“I know so many people realize already how much we’re wasting,” says Ellen Neumaier, President of ACES. “Especially how much we’re throwing so much, and our landfills are getting filled up, and it’s very dangerous to burn it.”

