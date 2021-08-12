Aunt Robin's Diner in Lancaster to hold final "pay it forward" dinner event before closing

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A diner in Lancaster known for giving back to the community with free meals is closing up shop for good next weekend.

Aunt Robin's Diner will hold its final "pay it forward" dinner event Thursday evening before the restaurant closes.

The diner is closing due to looming COVID concerns; Bridget Crooks, whose family owns the restaurant, told 7 Eyewitness News it would not be feasible to keep the lights on through another potential lockdown.

They're hoping the drive-thru-style spaghetti dinner will draw big crowds. Already, they say 350 people have reserved a spot for it.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the restaurant at 3580 Walden Avenue in Lancaster.