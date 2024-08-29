Audubon Library to host free Teacher Supply Fair

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Audubon Library in Amherst is helping teachers make ends meet for the school year.

Western New York educators can get free classroom supplies during a free Teacher Supply Fair. The event runs from 10am-4pm on August 29th.

There will be crayons, storage bins, bookshelves and more.

The library will also offer teachers a library card that allows them to borrow 100 books over a six-week period.

The event is open to teachers, librarians, teacher's aides and other support staff. A school ID is required to be let in.