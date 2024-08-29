Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Audubon Library to host free Teacher Supply Fair

The Audubon Library is hosting a free Teacher Supply Fair
Posted

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Audubon Library in Amherst is helping teachers make ends meet for the school year.

Western New York educators can get free classroom supplies during a free Teacher Supply Fair. The event runs from 10am-4pm on August 29th.

There will be crayons, storage bins, bookshelves and more.

The library will also offer teachers a library card that allows them to borrow 100 books over a six-week period.

The event is open to teachers, librarians, teacher's aides and other support staff. A school ID is required to be let in.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!