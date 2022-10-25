Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown mourns loss of 'Liberty' the bald eagle

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown announced the death of "Liberty" the bald eagle.

The center said Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the last few days. She was discovered early Tuesday morning by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella. She was around 25 years old.

According to the center, Liberty came to ACNC in 2002 from Washington State where a local woman found her with an injured wing. She spent a year in rehabilitation at the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center and it was determined that the damage to her wing would forever compromise her ability to fly. She was deemed to be non-releasable and matched with ACNC.

“Liberty will be missed terribly. She was a local legend and an inspiration to us all. When she came to Audubon’s care, Bald Eagles were on the endangered species list. Since then, their numbers have made an incredible recovery, thanks to the tireless efforts of people who stood up for birds to ensure their protection. Those efforts continue as many other bird species face serious environmental challenges, such as habitat loss and climate change. Liberty’s presence was a defining part of Audubon Community Nature Center. It will take some time for all of us to grieve her loss. We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Bill Seleen, Liberty’s original veterinarian, who has spent the last week providing advice and guidance.” - Audubon Community Nature Center Executive Director Leigh Rovegno

If you wish to do so, you can make a donation in Liberty's memory here.