ATV collision in Genesee County leaves one man dead

GENESSEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An ATV collision in Genesee County left one man dead late Monday evening.

On July 3, the victim, 60-year-old Michael D. Borkholder of Oakfield, was operating an ATV southbound on Maple Road in the town of Alabama.

Borkholder failed to stop and struck the rear end of a side-by-side vehicle, which was slowing its speed to turn into a driveway.

Borkholder was ejected from the ATV and later transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with severe injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries that night.