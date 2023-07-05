Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ATV collision in Genesee County leaves one man dead

Batavia Crime.png
WKBW
Batavia Crime.png
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 13:31:57-04

GENESSEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An ATV collision in Genesee County left one man dead late Monday evening.

On July 3, the victim, 60-year-old Michael D. Borkholder of Oakfield, was operating an ATV southbound on Maple Road in the town of Alabama.

Borkholder failed to stop and struck the rear end of a side-by-side vehicle, which was slowing its speed to turn into a driveway.

Borkholder was ejected from the ATV and later transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with severe injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries that night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!