Attorney General’s Office opens an investigation into officer-involved shooting in Niagara County

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation opens an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Niagara County.

The Town of Niagara Police Department says 40-year-old Daniel Kachinoski tried to attack officers who were called to a domestic incident on Chester Avenue Saturday night.

Police told 7 News reporter Yoselin Person, Kachinoski's mother called the police and that a child was inside the home at the time.

Police Kachinoski grabbed a sharp knife and started to charge at officers after two attempts to taser him failed.

That's when officers say they were forced to shoot him one in the neck and one in the chest.

Kachinoski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they released the video of the incident to enhance transparency between the department and the public.

"I think it's important to have the public know what took place, but it's also important for the officers that their story gets out there,” says Sheriff Michael Filicetti of Niagara County Sheriff's Office. “And it's important for the family to know what took place, so that's why we put this out. We have body cameras, so we wanted to have people become aware of what took place and why the officers took the action they did."