Attorney General visiting Buffalo to meet with families impacted by Tops shooting

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Buffalo Wednesday to meet with the families impacted by last month's mass shooting at Tops.

Merrick Garland is expected to meet with the family members of the 10 victims ad the survivors of the mass shooting that happened May 14 on Jefferson Avenue.

Garland will be joined by U.S. Attorney Trini Ross to pay their respects at the site of the shooting before they make an announcement. 7 News will carry the event live on air and online.

