Attorney General visiting Buffalo to meet with families impacted by Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Buffalo Wednesday to meet with the families impacted by last month's mass shooting at Tops.

Garland will be joined by U.S. Attorney Trini Ross to pay their respects at the site of the shooting before they make an announcement. 7 News will carry the event live on air and online.

