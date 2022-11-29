Attorney General Letitia James sues Orleans County Nursing Home for Years of fraud and resident neglect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center claiming years of fraud and resident neglect.

This comes after gathering enough evidence of the horrific neglect several loved ones have faced.

“This lawsuit we’re seeking immediate action to force the owners to return all the funds that were received to remove several defendants from their roles overseeing the facility,” says AG Letitia James.

The state AG was standing alongside family members in their fight.

“My husband was laying on a bed with no blankets, no clothing,” says Margarette Volkmar, a family member. “He had on a diaper, and that’s how he laid in fourteen-degree weather, and this is one of the reasons I’m trying to help do anything I can do to stop this.”

Attorney General James says the owners of the nursing homes misused more than $18 million in government funds.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to the rehabilitation center, and she was told no one couldn’t speak to her at this time.

“While no legal action can bring back the loved ones that were lost we’re holding these individuals accountable,” says AG James. “And taking significant measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Attorney General Letitia James encourages anyone to contact the Medicaid Fraud Unit by calling 1-800-771-7755 if you have information or concerns about alarming nursing home conditions.