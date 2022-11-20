Attorney General James warns Western New Yorkers of price gouging during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning Western New Yorkers of price gouging during the winter storm in Buffalo.
According to a statement from the attorney general, New York State law prohibits business from taking advantage of consumers by charging more for essential items or services during a state of emergency.
“Taking advantage of consumers during emergencies will not be tolerated. As New Yorkers prepare for the heavy winter storm, this is a reminder that retailers cannot hike prices to profit off emergencies. I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant as the storm passes and encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of price gouging to contact my office immediately.”
- Attorney General James
Consumers are encouraged to consider the following when looking for storm-related services:
- Shop around – Get at least three estimates from reputable contractors that include specific information about the materials and services to be provided for the job.
- Get it in writing – Insist on a written contract that includes the price and description of the work needed.
- Don't pay unreasonable advance sums – Negotiate a payment schedule tied to the completion of specific stages of the job. Never pay the full price up front.
- Get references – Check with the Better Business Bureau, banks, suppliers, and neighbors. Always contact references provided to you.
- Know your rights – You have three days to cancel after signing a contract for home improvements. All cancellations must be in writing.
Consumers are also encouraged to consider the following when reporting price gouging:
- Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of formula being sold.
- Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.
You can file a complaint report here or at (800) 771-7755.