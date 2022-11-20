Attorney General James warns Western New Yorkers of price gouging during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning Western New Yorkers of price gouging during the winter storm in Buffalo.

According to a statement from the attorney general, New York State law prohibits business from taking advantage of consumers by charging more for essential items or services during a state of emergency.

“Taking advantage of consumers during emergencies will not be tolerated. As New Yorkers prepare for the heavy winter storm, this is a reminder that retailers cannot hike prices to profit off emergencies. I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant as the storm passes and encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of price gouging to contact my office immediately.” - Attorney General James

Consumers are encouraged to consider the following when looking for storm-related services:



Shop around – Get at least three estimates from reputable contractors that include specific information about the materials and services to be provided for the job.

Get it in writing – Insist on a written contract that includes the price and description of the work needed.

Don't pay unreasonable advance sums – Negotiate a payment schedule tied to the completion of specific stages of the job. Never pay the full price up front.

Get references – Check with the Better Business Bureau, banks, suppliers, and neighbors. Always contact references provided to you.

Know your rights – You have three days to cancel after signing a contract for home improvements. All cancellations must be in writing.

Consumers are also encouraged to consider the following when reporting price gouging:



Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of formula being sold.

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

You can file a complaint report here or at (800) 771-7755.