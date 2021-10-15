Attorney General James announces up to $75 million to WNY to combat opioid epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo Friday to continue her statewide "HealNY" tour and announced up to $75 million to Western New York to combat the opioid epidemic.
The AG said the funds come from different settlements she has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against various opioid manufacturers and distributors.
In total, up to $1.5 billion is going to counties across the state for prevention, treatment and recovery programs to combat the opioid crisis.
Over the last two decades, the opioid crisis has devastated Western New York, causing heartbreaking addictions, overdoses, and deaths, but, today, we begin to heal New York by infusing up to $75 million into the community to invest in the programs that will help us recover. While no amount of money will ever compensate for all the loss we have experienced, these funds will allow Western New York to invest in the prevention, treatment, and recovery programs that will allow us to finally turn the tide on the opioid crisis and have a fighting chance at saving all the Michaels of the world.
- AG James