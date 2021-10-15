Attorney General James announces up to $75 million to WNY to combat opioid epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo Friday to continue her statewide "HealNY" tour and announced up to $75 million to Western New York to combat the opioid epidemic.

The AG said the funds come from different settlements she has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against various opioid manufacturers and distributors.

In total, up to $1.5 billion is going to counties across the state for prevention, treatment and recovery programs to combat the opioid crisis.