Attorney General James announces election protection hotline

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday a new election protection hotline that will be available for the upcoming August primary election.

The hotline will troubleshoot a range of issues that voters may encounter while voting. Voters can call the hotline, submit their complaints online, or email the Office of the Attorney General.

"Free and fair access to the ballot box is integral to our democracy," James said. "While states across the nation are making every effort to limit the right to vote, New Yorkers can count on our election protection hotline to address any challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they're voting absentee by mail or in-person at their polling place."

The hotline has been in operation since August 2012. Anyone looking to report any voting issues are encouraged to call the hotline at 866-390-2992. They can also email the OAG at election.hotline@ag.ny.gov, or submit a complaint here.