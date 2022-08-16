Attorney General James announces debt relief for former ITT Educational Services students

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that former ITT Educational Services students will have their federal loans cleared.

Students who attended the ITT for-profit colleges from 2005 to Sept. 2016 will have over $78 million in student loan debt discharged.

"Students pursuing an advanced degree to open up new possibilities

shouldn't be seen as cash-cows by disreputable, for-profit colleges," James said. "ITT Educational Services, Inc. fleeced hundreds of thousands of students, including over 4,400 New Yorkers at their Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse campuses."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, ITT engaged in widespread misrepresentations related o their ability to get students a job. They also allegedly lied about the accreditation of ITT's associate degree in nursing.

