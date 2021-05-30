Attica's Chelsey Hibsch recognized for becoming first female airman to complete ranger training

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Lieutenant Chelsey Hibsch from Attica was recognized on Sunday for becoming the first female airman to earn a Ranger tab by completing the prestigious U.S. Army Ranger training program.

Hibsch became the first woman to complete the program in August of 2019.

"I had to carry all the heavy weight because I knew the men were looking at me to see how much I could carry," 1st. Lt. Chelsey Hibsch said. "I want to represent the women in that sense. Towards the end of it, some of the men that were not liking having a women there changed their mind and opened up to having me there."

Several members of the Attica community celebrated Hibsch's accomplishment along with U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y. 27) and New York Assemblyman David DiPietro (R-East Aurora) honored her with a New York Assembly proclamation presentation.