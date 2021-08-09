Attica police searching for Nile monitor lizard that escaped its cage

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attica police are searching for a Nile monitor lizard that escaped its cage.

Police say on July 29 a resident was moving out of an apartment when the 4 1/2-foot long Nile monitor lizard escaped its cage. When the resident attempted to capture the lizard it climbed over 100 feet into a tree near the apartment. Several live traps were set to capture it without success.

Over the next few days police say they received unconfirmed reports the Nile monitor lizard made its way into Tonawanda Creek.

Around 1:00 p.m. Monday a resident reported to police that it was in her backyard on the 200 block of Exchange Street in Attica. Tonawanda Creek is located behind the home.

When officials arrived the Nile monitor lizard could not be located, although the homeowner was able to take a photo of it.

Police say they are in contact with the New York State DEC and are working to resolve the matter.

If you see the Nile monitor lizard you should contact police immediately. Police say you should not approach it, it will bite and does secrete a venom that can cause a bacterial infection however it is not fatal to humans.

"The Nile Monitor Lizard requires temperatures ranging between 82-90 degrees and will warm itself in sunny areas. Its main source of food is small rodents and on occasion large mice and rats," a release says.