Attica man facing charges for allegedly assaulting two Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office deputies

TOWN OF BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says an Attica man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two sheriff's deputies.

Officials say deputies responded to an establishment on State Route 354 in the Town of Bennington after the owner requested assistance in removing an intoxicated patron.

35-year-old Robert Martino was allegedly belligerent and uncooperative and while attempting to provide Martino with a sober ride to his residence he allegedly pushed a Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff. The sheriff's office say a ground struggle then occurred as Martino allegedly resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and one Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff sustained a concussion and another sustained a knee injury. Equipment was also damaged.

Martino was transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office for processing and faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Harassment in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct

Martino was arraigned in Town of Warsaw Court where bail was set in the amount of $10,000.00 cash, $20,000.00 bond, or $30,000.00 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to Town of Bennington Court on August 9.