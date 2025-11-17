Attica man faces child pornography charges, investigators ask for public's assistance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 67-year-old Edward Forrester of Attica was charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography following a prior conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in April 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the New York State Police that a Google user identified as "Edward Forrester" uploaded files of suspected child pornography to YouTube. One of the uploaded videos was allegedly described as “UNFAMILIAR and may depict NEWLY PRODUCED and/or HOMEMADE CONTENT," and a victim was identified in the video.

Investigators said on May 5, 2022, a search warrant was executed on a camper and two vehicles that Forrester stored at his brother’s property in Wyoming County and a cell phone and tablet were seized. Forrester was charged with one count of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. A search warrant was also executed at Forrester’s residence in Corfu and two more cell phones were seized. Investigators said four images of suspected child pornography were recovered, including an image of the victim.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said FBI Buffalo is asking for the public's assistance. If you have specific information, you are urged to contact the FBI Buffalo Field Office at (716) 617-3250.