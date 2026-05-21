Attention shoppers: Wegmans to open first store in Charlotte, North Carolina

(WKBW) CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for former Western New Yorkers who have relocated to North Carolina: Wegmans is coming to Charlotte.

The supermarket chain will open an 110,000 square-foot store in the city's Ballantyne neighborhood on October 14. The new location will employ 450 full and part-time employees.

The North Community House Road store will be the first Wegmans in Charlotte and the southernmost location in the chain. It operates four other stores in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Anyone interested in applying online can click here.

