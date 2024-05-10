Attention Bills Mafia: the Buffalo Chill has arrived at McDonald's restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Golden Arches are showing Bills Mafia some love, while helping children and their families along the way.

McDonald's restaurants across New York state are now offering the Buffalo Chill frozen beverage, which creates Bills colors by blending blue raspberry with wild cherry. The drink is available in any size for $1.99.

From May 24 to June 7, 25 cents of every Chill sold will be donated to the four Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

The beverage is part of a new two-year partnership announced by the Bills and McDonald's last month.