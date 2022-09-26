Attempted traffic stop leads to police pursuit and crash in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police say an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and a crash on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. when officers observed a vehicle traveling on Milestrip Road near California Road with a left rear tail lamp out. It was also determined the vehicle's inspection expired on December 31, 2021.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive and while walking up to the vehicle the driver, identified as 22-year-old Damien Starks of Buffalo, allegedly fled. Starks allegedly turned off all vehicle lights and was traveling at speeds in excess of 80 mph.

According to police, the vehicle was involved in a crash in the area of Milestrip Road and N Buffalo Road and Starks was taken into custody without incident.

Starks was transported to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle he crashed into was treated and released at the scene.

Starks was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police vehicle, reckless driving, third-degree reckless unlicensed operation, two counts of criminal mischief and seventeen other moving and equipment violations. He was released on appearance and traffic tickets and is due back in court on October 13.