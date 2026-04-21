Athletic Director at Notre Dame High School in Batavia facing forcible touching charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 72-year-old Michael Rapone, the Athletic Director at Notre Dame High School in Batavia, is facing forcible touching and harassment charges.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said on April 20, Rapone was arrested and charged with forcible touching and second-degree harassment after it received a complaint on March 20 about an incident at Batavia Downs.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 2, Rapone allegedly touched the intimate parts of another person "for no legitimate purpose" and made unwarranted physical contact with that person. Rapone was arraigned in CAP Court and an order of protection was issued for the victim. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on May 5.

7 News has reached out to the school, we are waiting to hear back.

13 WHAM, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, reported last month that Rapone was placed on administrative leave.