At least one person rescued from massive fire on Pine Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive fire tore through a building at 1611 Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters rescued at least one person from the blaze.

Officials have not yet released information about what caused the fire or if there were any additional injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available from officials.Video from the scene shows firefighters actively rescuing and providing medical treatment to an individual affected by the fire.