WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was injured in a fire on Madison Street in Wellsville Thursday night.

The Wellsville Fire Chief says they were taken to the hospital before fire crews could arrive, and at this point it's not clear what condition they are in.

It took at least nine emergency crews, including several ambulances, until about 3:30 Friday morning to put the fire out.

Fire crews are still looking into the cause of the fire and how much damage it caused.