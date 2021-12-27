Niagara Falls Police: one woman critically injured after being hit by a car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say a woman was critically injured after she was hit by a car Sunday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road.

Investigators say the 26-year-old woman was lying in the road on Niagara Avenue when a 44-year-old man hit her with his car. He, and a police officer who was driving behind him, both stopped to render aid.

The woman was rushed to Erie County Medical Center with head and face injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.