BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State police say at least one person is hurt following a serious crash on I-190 north.

New York State Police Troop T tells 7 Eyewitness News it happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday just north of Exit 11 (NY-198), closing the right lane of traffic.

The vehicle apparently jumped the side barrier, crashed through a fence, and ended up on a bike path adjacent to the expressway.

At this point, neither the cause of the crash nor the severity of the victim's injuries is clear.