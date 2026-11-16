BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least five people have been hospitalized, including three firefighters, following a two-alarm fire in Buffalo.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at 138 Scoville Avenue. Six people were inside the home at that time.

According to officials, an 11-year-old girl was rescued, while two adults jumped out of the windows.

Fire officials said one firefighter declared a mayday on the second floor and got out safely. Three firefighters were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: At least 5 hospitalized, including 2 firefighters, following two-alarm fire in Buffalo

At least 5 hospitalized, including 2 firefighters, following two-alarm fire in Buffalo

The Red Cross assisted two adults and two children on the upper floor and four adults and two children on the lower floor.

The fire is now under control. 7 News is at the scene, working to learn more.